Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Harry Kane‘s ideal destination has reportedly been revealed. The Daily Mirror says the 27-year-old has set his sights on a £100m-plus move to Manchester City, after telling Tottenham bosses he wants to leave the club in the summer. City are believed to be equally keen on getting a deal done, making Kane their number one recruitment priority.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports Arsenal winger Willian is keen on a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami. The 32-year-old is set to leave the Gunners in the summer with Miami boss Phil Neville believed to be open to the move, though it may come at the expense of highly-paid Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes is poised to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to The Telegraph. The 44-year-old has been at the club since 2012 and earlier this month led her team to a fourth Women’s Super League title in six years.

The Daily Express reports Arsenal have been ruled out of signing Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The 18-year-old had been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks, however the paper, citing The Athletic, says there is no chance of a deal being done.

The Sun says Chelsea are planning a summer transfer raid for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi. The 28-year-old has played a crucial part in lifting Atalanta to second in Serie A, with Blues bosses believed to be preparing a substantial offer for his services.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Robert Lewandowski: Sky Sports Germany reports Chelsea have touched base with Bayern Munich about a potential move for the 32-year-old Poland striker.

Neto: Barcelona could let their 31-year-old goalkeeper leave in the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Thomas Delaney: ESPN says Southampton are poised to make a bid for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.