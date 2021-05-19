Aberdeen reject Lewis Ferguson’s written transfer request

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stunned Aberdeen have rejected a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

The Scotland Under-21 ace has shocked Dons chiefs by lodging the demand after they earlier knocked back an “insulting” offer from an unnamed Premier League outfit.

The £4million-rated former Hamilton ace has recently been linked with a move to Watford, who are set to return to the English top flight next season.

The Pittodrie outfit said in a statement: “Aberdeen Football Club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today.

“This request, made after the club dismissed what can only be described as an insulting offer from an English Premier League club for one of Scotland’s most talented young midfield players, was rejected immediately.

“The club holds Lewis in the highest regard.

“Having made a significant investment to both acquire and develop Lewis, he has a bright future ahead of him as an integral part of Stephen Glass’s squad.

“No further comment will be made on this matter.”

The episode is the last thing new boss Glass needs as he looks to reshape his squad.

Former manager Derek McInnes was faced with several high-profile departures during his seven-year stint in charge, with the likes of Kenny McLean, Graeme Shinnie and Scott McKenna all lured away by the riches available south of the border.

Watford are reported to have opened the bidding with a £2million offer but Dons chiefs want double that sum.

Ferguson – whose father Derek and uncle Barry were both successful professionals with Rangers and Scotland – cost Aberdeen £250,000 when he moved from Accies in 2018, with the fee set by a tribunal.

The 2020 SFWA young player of the year has made 124 Reds appearances in total, contributing 21 goals – including 10 this season.