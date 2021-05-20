Hull’s record goalscorer Chris Chilton dies aged 77

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull’s record goalscorer Chris Chilton has died, the club announced on Thursday.

Chilton, who was 77, scored 222 goals for his hometown club between 1960 and 1971, later returning for a spell as assistant manager.

Hull confirmed Chilton, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia since 2012, died overnight.

Late last year, a fundraising appeal helped raise more than £40,000 to contribute towards his care needs.

A club statement read: “Our thoughts are with the Chilton family, and their many friends, at this sad time.

“His contribution to Hull City will never be forgotten.

“Club flags will fly at half-mast as we remember a man who was simply worshipped by the thousands that watched him play at Boothferry Park, and whose goalscoring exploits may never be bettered.”