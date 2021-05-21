No fitness concerns for Swansea ahead of play-off clash with Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea have a clean bill of health for their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Barnsley on Saturday.

The Swans hold a 1-0 advantage from the first game at Oakwell and head coach Steve Cooper has reported no new injuries.

Swansea could field the same side that won in Yorkshire on Monday, with Kyle Naughton preferred to Connor Roberts at right-back and 20-year-olds Ben Cabango and Marc Guehi forming a youthful central defensive partnership.

But Cooper may opt to omit young striker Liam Cullen and bolster his midfield as Swansea welcome back fans to the Liberty Stadium for the first time since March 2020.

Barnsley need to score to keep their promotion hopes alive but have yet to do so in three meetings with Swansea this term.

Tykes boss Valerien Ismael is expected to try and solve that conundrum by recalling Carlton Morris after his strong second-half showing on Monday.

Morris replaced Dominik Frieser at half-time at Oakwell and linked well with Cauley Woodrow and Daryl Dike in a three-man attack.

Skipper Alex Mowatt showed he has fully recovered from a groin problem by playing the full 90 minutes of the first leg.