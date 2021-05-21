St Johnstone chairman urges fans to obey Covid restrictions ahead of cup final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chairman Steve Brown has urged St Johnstone fans to stay away from McDiarmid Park on Scottish Cup final day.

Callum Davidson’s side take on Hibernian at Hampden Park on Saturday, looking to make it an historic cup double this season after winning the Betfred Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Livingston at the national stadium in February.

However, once again no fans will be allowed inside the ground due to on-going coronavirus restrictions and Brown has sent a safety-first message to Saints supporters.

He said in a statement on the club website: “Tomorrow is one of the most important occasions in the history of our football club.

“We are in the Scottish Cup final and trying to complete an extraordinary achievement of winning both domestic cup competitions.

“Unfortunately, due to Glasgow remaining in level three under the Covid-19 restrictions, our supporters are not allowed inside Hampden Park. But we know you will be cheering on Callum and the players from near and far.

“Over the years, your support has been brilliant and you have represented our wonderful football club all over the country, and in Europe, with class and dignity.

“We know you will be gathering in and around Perth tomorrow for the game and we want you all to enjoy yourselves and, hopefully, see the team winning the Scottish Cup.

“All that we ask is that you remember to follow the Scottish Government guidelines during these unprecedented times.

“Please resist any urge to gather at McDiarmid Park tomorrow before, during or after the game.

“It’s vital for the health and wellbeing of all, that fans should not gather in large groups and that everyone sticks to the regulations in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus – the restrictions are the same for everyone and no-one should congregate anywhere in large numbers.

“Physical distancing must be maintained between members of different households if watching the game in a hospitality setting.

“Also, if watching the game at home with friends, you must do so in accordance with the regulations (six people from three households indoors).

“When the time is right and the guidelines permit, we will celebrate together – players, management and supporters – in an organised manner to remember our extraordinary season.

“In the meantime, enjoy tomorrow but please refrain from gathering at McDiarmid Park and also do not congregate in large numbers. It is vital everyone adheres to the rules.

“Once again, as ever, I thank you for your patience and understanding in challenging times for us all.”