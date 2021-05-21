Ross Barkley to miss the final game of his Aston Villa loan spell with Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross Barkley has played the final game of his Aston Villa loan spell as he is ineligible to face parent club Chelsea.

The midfielder has struggled for consistency this season and has made only 18 Premier League starts.

Matt Cash (hamstring) and Morgan Sanson (knee) remain out for Dean Smith’s side while Trezeguet is not expected to return until next season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Taylor, Engels, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Grealish, El Ghazi, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey, Traore, Watkins, Davis, Wesley.

Chelsea will hand late fitness tests to Kai Havertz and N’Golo Kante.

Havertz has battled a muscle issue, with Kante dealing with a hamstring concern.

Andreas Christensen will return after a leg tendon complaint.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Kovacic, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour, Anjorin.