Sergio Aguero hoping to be fit for final Etihad outing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sergio Aguero is hoping to prove his fitness to make one final home appearance for Manchester City as they face Everton on Sunday.

City’s record goalscorer, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, has missed the last two games with a muscular injury but is hopeful of playing some part.

Joao Cancelo is suspended but Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling have overcome ankle and muscular injuries respectively. The knee problem that saw midfielder Ilkay Gundogan withdrawn in midweek has not proved serious.

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez will not be fit as he continues to be sidelined by a persistent calf problem.

Captain Seamus Coleman is also out after sustaining a knock against Wolves in midweek.

Long-term injured midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is the only absentee.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olsen, Virginia, Nkounkou, Delph, Iwobi, Gomes, Davies, King, Bernard, Broadhead.