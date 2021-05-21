Charlie Gilmour signs new St Johnstone deal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlie Gilmour has signed a new two-year contract with St Johnstone on the eve of the Scottish Cup final.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Perth club from Norwich during the winter transfer window and has featured three times for Saints, who are preparing for the Hampden Park showpiece against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Brighton-born former Arsenal youth player, who has been capped up to under-19 level by Scotland, told the club’s official website: “I feel very settled at St Johnstone. Everyone at the football club has made me welcome and there is a great working environment.

“I’d like to thank the manager, the chairman, the board and Scott Boyd for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this exciting period.

“I am enjoying working with the manager and his coaching staff and my game has improved in the four months I have been here.

“I know there is much more to come from me.

“The lads have had a brilliant season and we are now a day away from the Scottish Cup final.

“We will all try to give the fans another memorable day.”