Jonny Evans to miss Leicester’s final day clash with Tottenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jonny Evans will miss out for Leicester in their key Premier League finale against Tottenham after being forced off in their FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

The defender has a heel problem and only lasted 34 minutes of the 1-0 victory at Wembley and remains sidelined as the Foxes look to clinch a Champions League spot on the final day.

James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs could be in the squad for the final time after it was announced club captain Morgan is retiring and Fuchs will leave this summer.

Tottenham will be hoping the game is not Harry Kane’s final outing for the club.

Kane’s future is subject to intense speculation as he is reported to have told Spurs he wants to leave this summer.

Japhet Tanganga (ankle) and Ben Davies (calf) are out injured.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Fofana, Morgan, Soyuncu, Pereira, Daley-Campbell, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Mendy, Amartey, Praet, Perez, Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.