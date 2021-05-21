West Ham to assess Lukasz Fabianski ahead of clash with Southampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham will check on goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Fabianski suffered a knee injury in the warm-up at West Brom on Wednesday and boss David Moyes will make a late call.

Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini look set to miss out again.

Southampton forward Che Adams will miss the final game of the Premier League campaign with a groin injury, but is expected to be fit to feature for Scotland at Euro 2020.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu could be involved again after stepping up his recovery from an ankle problem which needed surgery and sidelined him since February.

Takumi Minamino will be available for the last match of his loan spell from Liverpool, while full-back Ryan Bertrand, set to leave the club at the end of the season, has been carrying a calf problem and midfielder Will Smallbone (knee) remains unavailable.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Lingard, Antonio, Randolph, Fredericks, Johnson, Diop, Balbuena, Diop, Benrahma, Yarmolenko.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Salisu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Armstrong, Tella, Ings, Walcott, Forster, Bednarek, Redmond, Minamino, Diallo, Romeu, Obafemi, N’Lundulu, Ferry