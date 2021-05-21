Scott Parker ‘sees no reason why’ Aleksandar Mitrovic may leave Fulham in summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Parker said he can “see no reason why” Aleksandar Mitrovic would not be a Fulham player next season.

Fulham have struggled at the top end of the pitch, scoring just 27 goals this season ahead of the final match against Newcastle on Sunday, while only one club, rock-bottom Sheffield United, have netted fewer.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has, as even Parker admitted, not had the season he would have wanted on his return to the top flight, despite netting 26 times in 41 appearances on his way to the Sky Bet Championship golden boot last term.

This season he has scored three goals, although Parker does not expect him to depart Craven Cottage this summer.