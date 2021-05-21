Saturday, May 22nd 2021 Show Links
Roy Hodgson does not envy successor’s role in trying to keep Wilfried Zaha

By Press Association
May 21, 2021, 10:33 pm
Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future will be the subject of further scrutiny this summer (Jan Kruger/PA)
Roy Hodgson admits he does not envy his Crystal Palace successor over the club’s expected summer battle to keep Wilfried Zaha.

Hodgson said in February that Zaha harboured ambitions of playing Champions League football, and Palace’s determination to retain their top goalscorer looks set to be tested again.

Zaha turns 29 in November and it remains to be seen whether Palace’s final Premier League game of the season at Liverpool on Sunday will be his last appearance for the Eagles.

“If I was going to be continuing at this club as manager I’d definitely want to be doing that with Wilf Zaha,” said Hodgson, who will be taking charge of Palace for the 162nd and final time at Anfield.

