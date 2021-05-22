Last-gasp Joe Tomlinson penalty earns Eastleigh crucial win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An injury-time penalty earned Eastleigh a 1-0 victory over Boreham Wood in a major boost to their National League play-off hopes.

The Spitfires threw everything at their opponents in the final stages and were rewarded when the referee pointed to the spot, with Joe Tomlinson converting.

Boreham Wood hit the bar in the first half through Gus Mafuta, while Eastleigh had an 88th-minute effort ruled out for offside.

Eastleigh are among five teams within two points of each other in the race for sixth and seventh places, and crucially they have a game in hand on all their rivals.