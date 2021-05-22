Torquay let lead slip against Barnet as automatic promotion hopes are dented

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Torquay’s automatic promotions hopes suffered a serious setback as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Barnet, the basement side in the Vanarama National League.

Jake Andrews put the Gulls ahead in the 13th minute with a fine finish at the back post following Ben Wynter’s low cross from the right flank while the hosts were cruising when Connor Lemonheigh-Evans doubled their lead.

Armani Little’s through ball allowed Lemonheigh-Evans to round Barnet goalkeeper Adam Parkes and slot into an empty net in the 23rd minute, and at that point Torquay would have moved level on points with table-topping Sutton.

The nerves in the home camp were evident, though, when Sam Sherring brought down Harry Taylor in the box and Mike Petrasso slotted home the resultant 37th-minute spot-kick before Themis Kefalas equalised after half-time.

Kefalas, who had had a first-half header cleared off the line by Adam Randell, would not be denied after 54 minutes as he headed beyond Lucas Covolan from a free-kick.

Torquay pushed forward in a late attempt to retake the lead but Barnet held on to secure a share of the spoils that leaves the home side two points off Sutton, who will wrap up the title if they beat Hartlepool on Sunday.