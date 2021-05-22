Unlucky Gael Monfils and Arminia celebrate survival – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 22.

Football

Gary Lineker received a thoughtful gift from commentator Clive Tyldesley.

So, this just arrived in the post. What a lovely surprise. Very thoughtful of you @CliveTyldesley. Thank you. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IbIsnij1yT — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2021

Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrated an awards double.

Humbled to win player and players player of the season! Thank you everyone that voted for me. Your support means the world 💙🦋 pic.twitter.com/RXGhJxBk7J — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) May 22, 2021

Manchester remembers Arena bombing victims.

Football greats were also remembered.

Today we remember one of football’s and #MUFC’s finest, George Best, on what would have been his 75th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tBJAFLMZ5Q — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2021

A legendary player. A legendary manager. A legendary Evertonian. Howard Kendall would have been 75 today. A place in our hearts and our history forever. 💙pic.twitter.com/Almaa25JwV — Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2021

Bastian Schweinsteiger bid farewell to some Bayern Munich stalwarts.

In @JeromeBoateng, @David_Alaba and @Javi8martinez, 3 players leave @FCBayern today, who played a big part in the success of recent years. 🏆 I very fondly remember the 2013 triple season & the camaraderie over all these years! Good luck to you guys in the future! — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) May 22, 2021

Kyle Bartley turned 30.

Happy birthday, Barts 🥳🎊 pic.twitter.com/3E4eT4aj6k — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 22, 2021

David Luiz was enjoying his last few days as an Arsenal player.

Arminia Bielefeld celebrated Bundesliga survival.

Borussia Dortmund players paid tribute to Lukasz Piszczek on his final game for the club.

A true BVB legend, I am grateful to have played with you 💪🏽💛 Congratulations on a top career my friend and I wish you success in the future @piszczek_lp26 pic.twitter.com/DcIHcgzrRC — Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) May 22, 2021

Kieran Tripper was a league winner in Spain.

St Johnstone won the double.

The impossible dream realised. Perth St Johnstone Cup double winners. Don’t you ever, ever forget it. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/0O47aIIsKc — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 22, 2021

Two Cup Finals. Two winning goals. Two Trophies. Shaun Rooney. pic.twitter.com/nStcZfqCP8 — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 22, 2021

Make mine a double please 💙🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/5qCKYkp1Il — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) May 22, 2021

A magnificent achievement from a special group 💙 pic.twitter.com/478Uu8P3fm — Liam Craig (@lc10media) May 22, 2021

Will is a man of his word.

A man of his word, Will promised a tattoo of the gaffer on himself if the Clarets beat Arsenal at the Emirates back in December, today the tattoo was done! 😅 https://t.co/6ucSGJzgsZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 22, 2021

Cricket

What a catch!

Boxing

Tyson Fury was feeling blessed.

So thankful for everything!!!🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kOl4u3IFkw — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 22, 2021

Just another normal day out with the fury’s in miami south beach 🏝 with @parisfury1 and the kids! @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/4Anj9rzS6l — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 22, 2021

Formula One

Charles Leclerc clinched pole at his home race in Monaco in dramatic fashion.

Not how Charles Leclerc would have expected to take his eighth pole position 😱#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/1Dq2Sg4Y7Q — Formula 1 (@F1) May 22, 2021

Nicholas Latifi’s crash in final practice gave the Monaco marshals a workout.

Lewis Hamilton was doing a rain dance after qualifying in Monaco.

Failure never feels good but it provides us with opportunities for growth. We have struggled this weekend, for many different reasons but we win and we lose together. Tomorrow will be tough, so if you got time, do a little rain dance for me😉let the heavens open🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/8FRDaGswwO — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 22, 2021

Lando Norris enjoyed qualifying in Monaco.

That was awesome. Definitely one of the best laps I’ve ever done. Two tenths off pole and half a tenth off P2. That’s a damn good day. pic.twitter.com/54Z1GnQu61 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 22, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 34th birthday.

Poor Gael Monfils.

👀 🥚 🥚 🐣 sorry 🙌@Gael_Monfils I am out of rhythm We try it again in a few weeks 🤨 https://t.co/kb9ByYmZHD — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) May 22, 2021

Victory selfie.