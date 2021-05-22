Hornchurch shock Hereford to win FA Trophy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hornchurch collected the 2020-21 FA Trophy after coming from behind to stun favourites Hereford with three late goals at Wembley.

Tom Owen-Evans opened the scoring for Hereford after 13 minutes with a deflected effort but Charlie Ruff equalised with a quarter of an hour to go, heading home after a long throw-in had been flicked on to the bar.

Chris Dickson nodded down for Liam Nash to put Hornchurch, a division below their opponents, ahead with four minutes to go before Ellis Brown nutmegged the goalkeeper on the counter to seal a famous 3-1 win for the Urchins.