Tyson Fury signs up for trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time and said he will knock the American out inside one round.
The Gypsy King had seemed to prefer an all-British bout with Anthony Joshua for the WBO heavyweight title but a legal ruling seemed to put those plans on ice.
A trilogy with Wilder is now on the cards, with Top Rank Boxing posting a video of Fury signing for the fight in the early hours of Sunday.
In the video, the 30-0 fighter said: “Shall we do it and put him out of his misery?
“Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury … the whole lot.
“Wilder, contract’s signed, you’re getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash. You’re getting knocked out, end of, one round, you’re going, I’ve got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you.”
The 32-year-old first took on the then-defending WBC heavyweight champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber retaining his strap on a split decision draw.
MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted the rematch in 2020 with Fury taking the title with a seventh round TKO.
Joshua has been ordered to defend his WBO heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe