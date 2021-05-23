Luke Fletcher leads the way in Nottinghamshire’s rout of Worcestershire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luke Fletcher and Stuart Broad ensured Nottinghamshire were the day’s only winners as rain ravaged the latest round of LV= Insurance County Championship fixtures.

The pair took the remaining four first-innings wickets as Worcestershire were dismissed for 80 in reply to the hosts’ 400 in the Group One match.

That gave Fletcher career-best figures of seven for 37 and Broad three for 28 and left Worcestershire to follow on 320 behind, setting up the chance of a result despite the loss of the whole second day and more besides.

✅ Members and supporters welcomed back✅ Maximum points✅ Third consecutive victory A weekend worth savouring.#NottsvWorcs pic.twitter.com/MMpwT16nie — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 23, 2021

They then combined for the first four wickets in the second innings, Fletcher with three for 20 while Broad (two for 31) removed top-scorer Jake Libby for 64 and returned later to dismiss Alzarri Joseph and help Dane Paterson (four for 49) wrap up the innings for 150 to secure victory by an innings and 170 runs.

Kent and Glamorgan attempted to set up a finish at Canterbury, with the visitors declaring 243 behind on 64 for three and Kent on 60 for one to set a target of 304.

But further rain intervened and left Glamorgan 22 without loss, earning 11 points to Kent’s 12 in a draw which helps neither side.

Only 6.2 overs were bowled on the final day – and 34.3 in total – in the other game in Group Three, with Lancashire’s Alex Davies reaching a half-century in the only real highlight as they drew with Northamptonshire.

Hampshire’s ambitious bid to force a result against Leicestershire in Group Two was also thwarted.

Make that 6⃣ for @Kyle_Abbott87! 😱🙌@leicsccc 54-9 (24 overs) 📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/Mvk101idWz — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 22, 2021

Having bowled the Foxes out for 84, Kyle Abbott taking six for 47 but Ed Barnes and Alex Evans’ last-wicket stand of 30 staving off the follow-on by one run, Hampshire forfeited their second innings but rather than chase 150, Leicestershire blocked out 17 overs to reach 26 for one.

Middlesex threatened a dramatic win chasing 290 against Surrey at the Oval.

Nick Gubbins made 124 and put on 172 with Peter Handscomb (70) but after Kemar Roach hit back with five for 86, the visitors had to settle for a draw as they hung on at 250 for six.

England returnee Craig Overton took four for 16 as Somerset reduced Gloucestershire to 27 for six before the weather ended any tentative hopes of a win.

The other two games in Group One were also drawn, though Derbyshire’s Ben Aitchison took a career-best six for 28 to help bowl out Durham for 208 and earn his side 13 points.

Warwickshire’s opening pair of Will Rhodes and nightwatchman Danny Briggs saw their side to 66 for one in the 22.5 overs possible at Essex, ensuring there was no chance of slipping to defeat.