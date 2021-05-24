Leeds confident Kalvin Phillips’ shoulder injury will not keep him out of Euros

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leeds “remain confident” Kalvin Phillips will be fit for European Championship duty after picking up a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old midfielder sustained the problem just before the final whistle of Sunday’s victory over West Brom and missed the squad’s lap of honour at Elland Road.

Gareth Southgate will name his England party for this summer’s championship on Tuesday, with Phillips a strong contender to make a major tournament line-up for the first time.

A statement on leedsunited.com read: “Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips picked up a shoulder injury in the closing stages of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with West Bromwich Albion.

“This is currently being treated conservatively. However, we remain confident he will be available for Euro 2020, if selected for the England squad.”

Phillips made his England debut last September against Denmark and has been capped seven times.

Speaking after Sunday’s match, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said: “We all hope that it’s something that can be resolved quickly. Knowing the fortitude of Kalvin, I know he has the resources to quicken any problem he may have.”