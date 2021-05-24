Phil Mickelson lauded after US PGA Championship win – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.

Golf

Phil Mickelson became the oldest winner in major championship history.

30 years ago, @PhilMickelson won on TOUR for the first time. Today he hoisted his sixth major championship trophy at age 50. pic.twitter.com/55oauQSMW9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2021

From 1991 to today … 45 @PhilMickelson TOUR wins in 45 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Vsnfu22Xu6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2021

And he was in good spirits.

Yes. Sipping wine, half lit, tweeting. Life is good 😊 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Tiger Woods paid tribute to Mickelson.

Thank you. I’m pulling for your quick return. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

As did others, including runner-up Brooks Koepka.

You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

I will take some credit for this win @PhilMickelson. I poked the bear and you came out of hibernation. Congratulations on a historic performance! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) May 23, 2021

Yep, you’re still the best lefty in the game!!! @PhilMickelson Congrats 👍🏻 #PGAChamp — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) May 24, 2021

Football

Ruben Dias revelled in City’s title win.

And his City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan paid tribute to Sergio Aguero.

I simply have no words, or superlatives that can describe what you have done and achieved for @ManCity 💙🇦🇷 It's been a big honour to have shared the pitch with you 🙌🏼🏆 One huge game to go on Saturday 💥 @aguerosergiokun #legend pic.twitter.com/Spjg9cmYME — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 24, 2021

Thiago Alcantara said goodbye to Georginio Wijnaldum.

We will miss you, bro! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/5VgnOr1qLw — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) May 23, 2021

Tottenham dropped their new home kit.

Luis Suarez celebrated Atletico Madrid being crowned Spanish champions.

Alexis Sanchez was also celebrating.

Maty Ryan was grateful to the Gunners.

1/2 Have had a blast with this last chapter experiencing all that’s been involved in representing @arsenal. Have learnt so much and enjoyed every minute of it. To the many great people around the club whom I’ve had the pleasure of associating with, pic.twitter.com/FQYEcm01EC — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) May 24, 2021

2/2 thank you for making me feel welcome and making the transition into the family a very easy one, I look forward to continuing the relationships well into the future. Excited for what the future will bring. #thankyou pic.twitter.com/FQ1pFQgNWz — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) May 24, 2021

Sergio Ramos took his Euro 2020 omission on the chin.

It pains me not to have been able to help my team more and not to play for Spain but, in this case, the best thing to do is rest, fully recover and come back next year like we’ve always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but I have to be honest and sincere. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 24, 2021

Gary Lineker was shocked to see no Real Madrid players in Spain’s squad.

No Ramos in the Spain squad. In fact not a single Real Madrid player. That can’t have ever happened before. Extraordinary. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 24, 2021

This is a strong Euros squad.

Carl Frampton saluted Leeds’ Stuart Dallas.

Congratulations to @dallas_stuart on cleaning up at the @LUFC end of season awards. An unbelievable season for him and the club pic.twitter.com/NXeWgJombu — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) May 24, 2021

Leeds mocked Patrick Bamford’s critics.

Cricket

The Barmy Army were pumped.

When you realise it's the last week without international cricket until the end of the summer 😍 pic.twitter.com/CPgfo3q2MA — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 24, 2021

Formula One

What a view for Serena Williams!

A perfect service inside the box 😉@serenawilliams got to see the @AstonMartinF1 squad in action on Sunday#MonacoGP 🇲🇨 #F1 pic.twitter.com/T1c1sOuiVJ — Formula 1 (@F1) May 24, 2021

Tennis

Denis Shapovalov pulled out of the French Open.

I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros. pic.twitter.com/BkCWWQ9Fd8 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) May 23, 2021

A great week for Cameron Norrie.