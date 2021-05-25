Dundee United preparing to announce manager Micky Mellon’s departure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dundee United are preparing to announce Micky Mellon’s departure after just a year in charge.

The Tannadice boss only took over last summer as a late replacement for Robbie Neilson.

But the Paisley-born boss has decided to call time on his return to Scotland.

Mellon was hired just three weeks before the start of the season but was able to successfully stabilise the club on its first season back in the Premiership, guiding United to a ninth-place finish and a Scottish Cup semi-final slot.

The 49-year-old former Fleetwood and Shrewsbury manager was headhunted from Tranmere following Neilson’s departure to Hearts.

But there has been constant speculation over the past couple of months that he could return south having been linked with the vacancy at Doncaster.

Richie Wellens is now in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium but Mellon will not be short on offers given his track record in England’s lower leagues, where he has overseen five successful promotion-winning campaigns.

He still has a year to run on his Tangerines deal but it is understood United chiefs will not stand in his way and an announcement could be made within the next 48 hours once the final details of his mutual parting are thrashed out.