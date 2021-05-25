Barnet beat Maidenhead 2-0 to end winless run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Vanarama National League strugglers Barnet returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Maidenhead as home fans returned at the Hive.

The Bees, who avoided a third straight defeat after battling to a 2-2 draw at promoted Torquay on Saturday, went close in the 18th minute when defender Themis Kefalas nodded wide.

Magpies keeper James Holden saved from midfielder Ephron Mason-Clark as the teams headed into the break on level terms.

Barnet defender Harry Taylor broke the deadlock in the 57th minute, scoring his first goal for the club, and the Bee Army were soon in full voice again when Anthony Wordsworth added a second with Michael Petrasso heading a late chance wide.