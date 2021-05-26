John McGreal ‘happy to get his hands’ on Swindon reins as club target promotion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swindon have chosen John McGreal as the man to try and lead them back to Sky Bet League One after appointing him as their new manager on a two-year contract.

The 48-year-old replaces John Sheridan in the Robins hotseat following his exit at the back end of last season after relegation to League Two was sealed.

McGreal returns to work after a year out following his exit from Colchester in June 2020.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. With the relegation this season, it’s a club I look upon in League Two as a League One club and that’s our aim this season, to try and get the club back to where it should be.

“It’s Swindon Town. That alone makes you want to apply for the job. I’m sure there were numerous applicants and I’m happy to get my hands on it.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, a lot of players we need to bring in and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Director of football Paul Jewell added: ““We’re really pleased with the appointment. There were a lot of good candidates who applied for the job.

“We wanted someone who was hungry and here to prove a point. The club needs some positivity at the moment and I’m sure John will bring that.”