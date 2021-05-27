Gary Neville leads the Manchester United autopsy – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.

Football

The autopsy of Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat by Villarreal began, with Gary Neville urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his squad in the summer.

You can’t switch performance on and off like a tap. Haven’t played well for weeks and last night a continuation of the form recently . Pressure will be applied to Ole and the team. Rightly so. Need to get it right this summer and a good start to next season needed badly! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 27, 2021

Jamie Carragher twisted the knife.

Man United joint winners @GNev2 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 26, 2021

Another United match, another glut of racist abuse for Marcus Rashford.

At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying 👍🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 26, 2021

I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence… — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2021

David De Gea was sorrowful after paying the penalty for his shootout miss.

To fall and rise. Learn from the experience, fight again and win. @ManUtd Thanks for your support pic.twitter.com/4AnLNGRA9A — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 27, 2021

Harry Maguire reacted to the loss.

Scott McTominay made a vow.

Juan Mata called for team spirit to prevail.

Matteo Guendouzi might be an Unai Emery fan – it is hard to tell.

What a journey! This Football… so smart and elegant! You made the dream of an entire city, of a club, a team, and of all the fans come true! You did it ! You know how to win trophies! Hats off Monsieur Emery. You are so unique. pic.twitter.com/nHlvFDjabN — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) May 27, 2021

Thank you and goodbye from Jesse Lingard?

What a way to end the season. Reaching our goal with this incredible group of lads feels amazing! We pushed hard and never gave up! I feel so lucky to have been able to come into such a welcoming environment. pic.twitter.com/mG4AEFIGaf — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 27, 2021

John Terry got some morning cardio in.

Forest Green unveiled their new head coach.

👋 Welcome to FGR, Rob Edwards.#WeAreFGR 💚 — Forest Green Rovers (@FGRFC_Official) May 27, 2021

Cricket

The cricket world was still having fun with the Matt Hancock memes.

😂😂 who has time to make these 👏🏼 https://t.co/Ebv1lcaaa4 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) May 27, 2021

What a last over.

Defending 7 in the final over bowling at two set batsman. Unbelievable @MAWood33 🙌🏻 https://t.co/HBTWFTqztY — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) May 27, 2021

Kevin Pietersen was on the golf course.

Boxing

Tyson Fury continued his (largely one-sided) war of words with Deontay Wilder.

Please don’t forget the beat down I gave you last time chump @BronzeBomber pic.twitter.com/vpo3WtAmX7 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 27, 2021

Fury threw his weight behind Rashford.

Keep fighting the good fight @MarcusRashford, I stand with you my brother. Racism needs to eradicated all facets of life and sports. We go again, never give up #spartan 👑🥊 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 27, 2021

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was also in Rashford’s corner.

Hiding behind a screen and sharing racist abuse is unforgiveable. These people are not real fans, and should be held accountable. Stay strong and stand proud @MarcusRashford, we are all behind you on this. https://t.co/B8nmj9LaFT — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 27, 2021

Cycling

Ever wondered what it’s like to race in the Giro d’Italia?

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith made her feelings clear about certain journalists.

Usain Bolt got wet.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles reflected on a successful tournament.

Basketball

LeBron James enjoyed the atmosphere in New York.

Man it’s LOUD A** HE🏒🏒 in MSG! That joint ROCKIN — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 27, 2021

But didn’t enjoy the actions of Philadelphia’s crowd.