George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua among group of players to leave Luton

George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua are to leave Luton when their current contracts expire, the Sky Bet Championship club has announced.

The pair, who were part of the Hatters side which won the League One title in 2019 and then fought to retain its Championship status 12 months later, will be released along with Harry Isted and Brandon Galloway having not been offered new deals.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We thank all of the players who are leaving us for their effort and commitment during their time as Hatters, which has included promotion to the Championship and establishing the club back in the second tier of English football.

“George and Kazenga especially will forever be remembered as fans’ favourites for the crucial goals they both scored in the League One title win, the Great Escape of 2019-20 and in helping the team secure a top half position in the season just ended.

“They will always be welcome visitors back to Kenilworth Road and everyone at Luton Town wishes them success in their future career.”

Skipper Sonny Bradley and fellow defender Dan Potts have signed contract extensions in recent days, while striker James Collins has opted to leave for Cardiff and defender Matty Pearson for Huddersfield.

Martin Cranie, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Ryan Tunnicliffe are currently mulling over offers to remain at Kenilworth Road.