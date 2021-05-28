Peterborough given permission to use standing terrace in Championship next term

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Peterborough have confirmed they have been given permission to use their standing terrace at the Weston Homes Stadium in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Posh, who have been promoted from League One, said the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) have given them the go ahead, subject to rules over social distancing.

Chief executive Bob Symns told the club’s official website: “When you go up to the Championship, you have to go to all-seated capacity, but I applied for, and after some time, have now received written confirmation from the DCMS and the SGSA that we can retain the use of the Weston Homes Terrace for the coming season, which is fabulous news for everybody.

“However, there is a caveat to that and that is the decision is subject to social distancing. If we are allowed supporters into the stadium in the normal way then the terrace will be open for business, so we hope that will be the case.

“It has taken a little while to get to this point, there is a lot of consideration that has to take place, but we thank the SGSA and the DCMS for their support.”

Under English Football League rules, clubs promoted to the Championship have a two-year period of grace to upgrade to an all-seater stadium. Standing is currently allowed in League One and League Two.

Posh’s plans to buy the Weston Homes Stadium off Peterborough City Council and build a new stadium close by on the banks of the River Nene have been delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In October 2019, the SGSA commissioned independent research on the safe management of standing after a previous government-commissioned report said more evidence was required before it could be adopted at all stadiums.