A plasterer who goes by the name of The Ferret – A look at Jonny Clayton’s rise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Welshman Jonny Clayton continued his remarkable rise with victory over Jose De Sousa to win the Premier League title on Friday night.

Clayton, who finished fourth in the table, picked up a cheque for £250,000, having earlier knocked out leader Michael Van Gerwen in the semi-finals at the Marshall Arena.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at The Ferret’s impressive progress.

Don’t give up the day job

What can I say — ABSOLUTELY BUZZING 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🥳🥳🥳- get in there 🏆2021 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION – did I really say that 🙈🥳🥳- BUZZING pic.twitter.com/PtrAfQAIMy — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) May 28, 2021

Clayton, who also works as a plasterer for Carmarthenshire County Council, has long threatened a breakthrough campaign from the edges of the world’s top 16. In 2017, he made it through to a first televised final at the Players Championship, where he was swept aside 11-2 by Dutchman Van Gerwen. Clayton went on to win the 2018 Austrian Open, beating compatriot Gerwyn Price.

Top of the world

To win a major is amazing but nothing will ever top the feeling of picking up this trophy, World Cup Champions hasn’t really sunk in yet, very proud to be Welsh and honoured to win this with such a nice guy and a genuine friend. This means the world to me @OfficialPDC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1ldYSjOGoI — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) November 9, 2020

Clayton, a keen rugby player at fly-half from which he takes his nickname, paired up with Price at the 2020 PDC World Cup of Darts. The Welsh duo knocked out Russia, Scotland, Wales and Germany before claiming the title on the back of a 3-0 victory over England’s Rob Cross and Michael Smith.

Masters breakthrough

𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 🏆 Jonny Clayton wins the 2021 @Ladbrokes Masters, beating Mervyn King 11-8 to lift his first ever individual TV title! And with it, he books his spot in the 2021 Premier League 👏 pic.twitter.com/IvfX2SIbNt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 31, 2021

In January, Clayton made a major statement by winning the Masters, which was held behind closed doors in Milton Keynes. The field was expanded from 16 to 24 players, which saw Clayton included in the main draw. Victory over De Sousa was followed by tense 10-9 wins against Van Gerwen and then James Wade before Clayton edged out defending champion Peter Wright in the semi-finals. Mervyn King was beaten 11-8 in the final as Clayton lifted the trophy to take £60,000 in prize money.

Premier League triumph

Victory in the Masters saw Clayton invited into the Premier League. He battled back from having slipped down to eighth to defeat Dimitri Van Den Bergh in his last group match to qualify for the finals night in Milton Keynes. Van Gerwen was defeated 10-8 in the semi-finals, a first loss for the Dutchman at that stage of the tournament, before De Sousa was dispatched 11-5 as Clayton secured the biggest title of his career.

Time to give up the day job?

Huge congratulations to Jonny Clayton, one of our plasterers, who has just become a world champion darts player!… Posted by Cyngor Sir Gâr – Carmarthenshire County Council on Monday, November 9, 2020

Clayton, 46, became the first player to win the Premier League crown after finishing fourth in the group stage. Added to the pot from his Masters triumph, he has now collected more than £300,000 this year, which will push him further up the PDC Order of Merit – and might just be enough to consider hanging up his overalls for a while.