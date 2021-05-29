Blackpool defender Dan Ballard doubtful before play-off final against Lincoln

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool will check on the fitness of defender Dan Ballard ahead of Sunday’s Sky Bet League One play-off final against Lincoln at Wembley.

Ballard, on loan from Arsenal, was taken off at half-time during the semi-final second leg against Oxford because of a groin problem and continues to be assessed.

Should Northern Ireland international Ballard, who sat out training earlier in the week, not be passed fit, then Marvin Ekpiteta or Jordan Thorniley could fill in.

Midfielders Grant Ward (calf) and Sullay Kaikai (hamstring) continue their own recovery programmes.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has a few selection concerns of his own.

Centre-backs Joe Walsh, TJ Eyoma and Lewis Montsma all have fitness issues and are being monitored.

Midfielder Conor McGrandles is pressing for a start having impressed when coming off the bench in the second leg of the semi-final against Sunderland.

However, Imps defender Adam Jackson and midfielder James Jones have both been ruled out through injury.