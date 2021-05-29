Altrincham and Torquay finish regular season with a goalless draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Play-off hopefuls Torquay ended the regular Vanarama National League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Altrincham at Moss Lane.

The Gulls had already secured a home semi-final spot with one game to spare, finishing second in the table ahead of Stockport.

In the 26th minute, Torquay midfielder Adam Randell picked out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in the penalty area, but his backheeled effort was saved by Tony Thompson.

Altrincham midfielder Alistair Smith tested Lucas Covolan with a long-range shot, and Dan Mooney was also denied in first-half stoppage-time by the Torquay keeper.

Soon after the restart, Randell planted a header just wide before at the other end Kyle Cameron’s effort was cleared off the line as both teams had to settle for a point.