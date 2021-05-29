Struggling Bees sting champions Sutton to finish with a flourish

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vanarama National League strugglers Barnet signed off the season with a 2-0 win over champions Sutton at the Hive.

Sutton were given a guard of honour by Barnet as the players walked out onto the pitch, but there was little action at either end during a low-key first half.

The Bees, who will not be relegated after the National League North and South seasons were curtailed because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, stepped things up following the restart.

The deadlock was eventually broken on the hour when Harry Taylor’s cross was deflected onto the post, apparently off Aaron Simpson, and collected by Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis – but the assistant referee signalled the ball had crossed the line.

Barnet midfielder Ephron Mason-Clark saw his shot come back off the crossbar, as did Sutton’s Adam Lovatt at the other end, before Bees substitute Josh Walker added a second goal in stoppage time.