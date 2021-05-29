Wealdstone secure long-awaited victory after beating Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wealdstone claimed their first National League victory in 11 games after battling back to beat fellow strugglers Woking 4-2 at Kingfield Stadium.

The 19th-placed Stones had picked up just one point from their previous 10 outings but finally gave their fans something to cheer at the end of their first season back in the division.

Woking, who were in similarly miserable form having ended a run of 10 successive defeats with a draw last time out, drew first blood when Alex Dyer turned Charlie Cooper’s free-kick into his own net.

However, Wealdstone were level just after the half-hour as Charlee Hughes fired home his first goal of the season.

The hosts came close to retaking the lead on the stroke of half-time with Max Kretzschmar having an effort cleared off the line but they did get their noses back in front in the 50th minute.

Defender Ben Gerring, who announced this week he would be leaving the club after three seasons, headed home at the far post to put Woking 2-1 up.

However, the Cardinals could not give Gerring a winning send-off as Wealdstone rallied with three goals in quick succession to claim the spoils.

Ryan Gondoh levelled from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after he had been brought down by Kyran Lofthouse, and he then made it 3-2 before Sonny Blu Lo-Everton wrapped things up.