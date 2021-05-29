Liam Gallagher enjoying the Champions League final – Saturday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 29.

Football

Liam Gallagher was on his way to the Champions League final.

Porto put the kettle on — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2021

Rio Ferdinand got reacquainted with the Champions League trophy.

Pablo Zabaleta got behind his former side.

So that is how it went…

Brentford were celebrating promotion to the Premier League.

If Carlsberg did birthdays… 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZdH3X8cLLo — Ethan Pinnock (@EthanPinnock5) May 29, 2021

Congratulations to @BrentfordFC on winning promotion to the Premier League. Look forward to introducing you on @BBCMOTD next season. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 29, 2021

Well done @BrentfordFC had a plan for a while. Well run club. Unlucky last season. Fantastic response. Enjoy @premierleague next season. 👍 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) May 29, 2021

Wilfried Zaha had company.

You’ll understand my face once you swipe left 🤷🏾‍♂️ anyways off season pt ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/rLFM5I8CQN — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 29, 2021

Joe Willock was the standout candidate.

England players were looking ahead to a big summer.

Big summer coming up. Buzzing to be in camp now and get ready for the Euros pic.twitter.com/VyM6o98cK4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 29, 2021

Good to meet up with the lads. Big summer ahead 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/yXrj39k3iU — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) May 29, 2021

Robin Koch was in Euro 2020 mode.

Unbelievable Jeff!

My office for the day 👀 at the MK Stadium. What an honour to present the UK’s Strongest Man Competition 💪🏾🏋️‍♀️ sold out today but still tickets left for the semifinals tomorrow & the final on Monday 😊 pic.twitter.com/nrPUFIlK5V — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 29, 2021

Nigel Adkins was out and about.

Family fun on the beach for the Elnenys.

Father and son… who did it better? 😃 pic.twitter.com/93xkaqic1Z — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 29, 2021

Cricket

England revealed their new kit.

An important message from Jonathan Trott!

I’m doing my bit, and so should everyone else attending the Test @Edgbaston 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/FPdbLI29Qt — Jonathan Trott (@Trotty) May 29, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja loved India’s new kit.

Darts

Jonny Clayton won the Premier League.

I wasn’t dreaming then 😘😎- I did do it pic.twitter.com/wk0JgMlvm8 — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) May 29, 2021

Congratulations @JonnyClay9 – deserved champion mate and good guy 👍👏👏 — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) May 29, 2021

What a gentleman Deserved winner and genuine nice guy https://t.co/O9wCf3D0vJ — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) May 29, 2021

Golf

In and out!

Viewer discretion is advised. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/md8nyKOtNB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury knows how to hurt Deontay Wilder.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones recharged the batteries.

Weekend vibes ✨ Feet up, recharge the 🔋 Thinking of starting Friends from the beginning after all the hype this week, who’s a fan? #friendsreunited #athletelife pic.twitter.com/1jjeI1RzM8 — Jade Jones (@jadejonestkd) May 29, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was celebrating a long-awaited triumph on home soil.

Caroline Wozniacki was showing off her baby bump.