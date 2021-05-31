Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Chelsea will give up attempts to sign Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in the summer, and have instead focused their efforts on landing Romelu Lukaku, says the Daily Mail. The paper reports the Blues are looking to push down Inter’s £100million asking price for a reunion with the Belgian.

The Stamford Bridge club will face a battle to keep Antonio Rudiger who is going into the last year of his contract, reports the Daily Mirror. The 28-year-old has not been offered a new deal, the paper says, with Spurs and Paris St-Germain previously expressing an interest in the defender.

However, the Daily Mail says Chelsea’s Champions League win will lead to a raft of contract extensions being offered. Manager Thomas Tuchel will see his deal extended to 2023, while N’Golo Kante and Rudiger will be offered new deals.

Paris St-Germain are facing a battle to retain Mauricio Pochettino, writes the Daily Mirror. The 49-year-old is reported to be keen on leaving the Parc des Princes, with Real Madrid and Tottenham both keen on bringing in the Argentinian manager.

Atletico Madrid will allow defensive midfielder Saul Niguez to leave for Manchester United for a fee in the region of £40million, the Daily Star says, although both Juventus and Pars Saint-Germain are keen on the Spain international.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: The Brazilian, who has failed to match expectations since swapping Liverpool for Barcelona, has been offered to the Anfield outfit, reports the Daily Express.

Serge Aurier: The Ivory Coast defender will be leaving Tottenham in the summer with Paris St-Germain and AC Milan leading the race for the 28-year-old, says L’Equipe.

Gerard Moreno: The 29-year-old, who helped Villarreal to a Europa League win, has caught the eye of Newcastle and West Ham, while Roma are also interested in the striker, according to Calciomercato.