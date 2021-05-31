Peter Shilton urges Phil Foden to seize Euro 2020 chance with England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peter Shilton has urged Phil Foden to put his Champions League heartbreak behind him by emulating Paul Gascoigne at a major tournament for England.

Shilton, England’s most-capped player with 125 appearances, believes Manchester City midfielder Foden has the ability to take Euro 2020 by storm in the same way Gascoigne did at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

“It’s difficult to compare players, but certainly in major tournaments you do get a young player come through who takes a grip of the tournament,” Shilton told the PA news agency.

Phil Foden appears dejected at the final whistle after defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think Foden’s got the ability. You’ve got to have a lot more than just ability, you need the character to influence the team.

“Gazza had that. It didn’t faze him being in a big-match situation. Foden’s had a limited amount of experience with Man City and England, but a major tournament – when he gets his chance it’s there for him to go and grab it.

“He certainly has got ability and there is something special about him.”

Foden, 21, described by City boss Pep Guardiola as ‘the most talented player I have ever seen’, failed to shine in Saturday’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Paul Gascoigne, pictured scoring his wonder goal against Scotland at Euro 96, produced some of his best moments in an England shirt (Neil Munns/PA)

But Shilton does not think England boss Gareth Southgate will be too concerned after Chelsea’s Herculean defensive effort stifled Foden and his City team-mates.

“Gareth is experienced enough to know a player’s ability and every game is different,” Shilton said.

“It’s sometimes just that one bit of magic that can open the door, but unfortunately for Man City he didn’t show that in the final.”

Gazza was 23 when he established himself as one of the world’s best players during Italia 90 and Shilton stressed ability alone is not enough to become a star at a major tournament.

Peter Shilton is England’s most capped player with 125 appearances (PA)

“It’s about your temperament and your character,” he added. “Gazza was exceptional. No matter what the circumstance. He had that confidence and that cockiness, he just ran the show.

“So you need that arrogance, a bit of arrogance, but it’s there for Foden to seize if he gets his chance.”

