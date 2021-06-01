Gloucester’s Premiership game against Bath cancelled after coronavirus outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Gloucester have ceased training and called off this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership match against Bath after a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Cherry and Whites beat London Irish 30-28 at Kingsholm on Friday evening and were due to host Bath on Saturday afternoon.

The club said: “Gloucester Rugby have taken the decision to stop all training following a Covid-19 outbreak within the camp.

“Therefore, our game with Bath Rugby this weekend has been called off.

Gloucester Rugby have taken the decision to stop all training following a COVID-19 outbreak within the camp. Therefore, our game with Bath Rugby this weekend has been called off. 😔 We are wishing all of our players and staff affected by this outbreak a speedy recovery. 🙏 — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) June 1, 2021

“We are wishing all of our players and staff affected by this outbreak a speedy recovery.”

Under Premiership regulations, the match with Bath will be cancelled and a panel will determine the allocation of points.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”