St Mirren’s first summer signing Dunne and dusted

St Mirren have agreed a two-year deal to make defender Charles Dunne their first signing of the summer.

The 28-year-old joins the Buddies following the expiry of his contract at fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Speaking to stmirren.com about the former Wycombe, Blackpool, Crawley and Oldham player, manager Jim Goodwin said: “I’m delighted to finally get Charles over the line.

“It’s one we’ve been working on for a number of months now. He’s had a number of other options on the table but I’m delighted he sees his future here at St Mirren.

“We’ve been short of natural left-sided defenders in the last season and Charles plays that role really well.

“He’s got pace, he’s got power, he’s very good on the ball, he suits the way we want to play and he’s a really good character as well.

“People might look at the last 12 months or so with the lack of game time that he’s had and that’s solely down to a bit of bad luck on the injury front.

“But he’s fully recovered now and he’s done a thorough medical with our physio, Kevin Bain, so there’s absolutely no concerns with Charles’ fitness going forward.”