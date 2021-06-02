England squad better after Euro 2020 delay – Karen Carney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former England international Karen Carney believes Gareth Southgate’s men’s team could benefit from Euro 2020 being delayed by 12 months.

The tournament was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many of Southgate’s squad have enjoyed a successful year since, with players such as Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

Phil Foden has become a Manchester City regular, making 50 appearances in all competitions this season, and the emergence of Jude Bellingham at Borussia Dortmund gives Southgate more options in midfield.

Karen Carney starred on both the domestic and international stage (Nigel French/PA)

Speaking at the launch of Samsung KX’s Rules of Football, Carney said: “I think they’ve got the best squad they’ve probably had for a while, and how competitive the squad is.

“I think they’re in a better position coming into it this year than last year when you think about the mix of young talent and experience they have.”

The Olympics are also set to go ahead this summer in Tokyo, with Hege Riise announcing an 18-player Great Britain squad which features five players with whom Carney played at the London 2012 Olympics.

Steph Houghton, Karen Bardsley, Jill Scott, Ellen White and Kim Little are all included, having had the experience of tournament football in the Olympics alongside Carney nine years ago.

Carney is a member of the National Football Museum Hall of Fame (Matt Alexander/PA)

Carney said: “It is one of my greatest accomplishments being classed as an Olympian. I want them to do well and being in the Olympics, you don’t know how often that comes around.”

Carney won 144 caps for England and recently became the 19th female player to be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame, and the first since Alex Scott in 2019.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet if I’m being brutally honest, I’m grateful to be honoured with fantastic names and some absolute icons in the world of football,” she added.

