Fans return as small number watch Yorkshire – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.
Football
Ben Godfrey and Ben White enjoyed their England debuts on Wednesday night.
Liverpool got nostalgic.
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford did his bit.
Cricket
Yorkshire’s David Willey welcomed the return of fans.
Happy birthday Sam Curran!
Golf
You know you’ve made it when you’ve got your own beer. Winning the Open helps.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton checked in ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
As did Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn had big news.
MMA
Khabib Nurmagomedov finished well.
Tennis
Sloane Stephens sent a message.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe