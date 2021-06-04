Derek Adams sees Bradford as the next challenge after taking Morecambe up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Bradford manager Derek Adams felt his job with Morecambe was complete after he guided them to promotion to League One via the play-offs earlier this week.

Adams has signed a three-year deal at the Utilita Energy Stadium which sees him return to League Two with Bradford, having just left the division with the Shrimps.

Morecambe recorded a 1-0 win over Newport at Wembley, a result which clinched promotion to the third tier of English football for the first time in their 101-year history.

After being unveiled as Bradford’s new boss, Adams said: “I had done my job at Morecambe. They wanted to get out of League Two and we got out of there in double-quick time.

“I think that my job there was complete and that’s why I’ve moved on to a new challenge. This is a massive football club and we know that the supporters want success and that’s what I’m here to have.”

The Bantams are preparing for their third season in League Two having been relegated from League One at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The appointment of Adams is the eighth managerial change in three years at Bradford but Adams has a proven record when it comes to getting clubs out of this division, having taken both Plymouth and Morecambe up in recent years.

He said: “I work with my own style of management. I think I’ve been very successful.

“If I can bring that to this football club, if I can get it moving, the style of play that excites the supporters, if we score goals and win games then I’ll be happy.”