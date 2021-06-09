Ross Callachan wants to keep on improving after switching to Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross Callachan is determined to step up another level at his new club Ross County.

The 27-year-old midfielder claimed 10 goals in 37 matches for Hamilton last season but it was not enough to prevent Accies being relegated from the Scottish Premiership.

Ironically, the Lanarkshire club’s fate was effectively sealed in a 2-1 defeat by the Staggies in Dingwall in the second last game of the campaign.

Callachan, who became new Ross County manager Malky Mackay’s first signing when he penned a two-year-deal on June 3, wants to keep on improving with the Highland club.

The former Raith Rovers, Hearts and St Johnstone player said: “That’s exactly what I want to do. I want to go on and have an even better season.

“I scored a few goals last season but I could have scored more and I want to get better.

“You can always get better so I want to have an even better season than I did last season.

“The next move for me was quite a big one. I wanted to go to a club where I had a right good chance of playing. They showed that they wanted me and that was massive.

“I didn’t want to go from playing a lot of games last year to go back to being a squad player. I want to play as many games as I can and do well.”

Callachan only had one season at Accies before he activated a release clause in his contract following relegation but insists it was a tough decision to leave.

He said: “I loved my time at Hamilton. The club is amazing, really good with their players and I enjoyed myself on and off the pitch there.

“It was a tough decision and I felt like it is the right decision for me on the back of a good season.

“I wanted to still be playing my football at as high a level as I could.”