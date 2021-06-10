Another Anderson milestone and tackling online hate – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 10.

Cricket

England celebrated record wicket-taker James Anderson’s new milestone.

18 years. 616 wickets. 162 Tests. Your skill, desire and sacrifice continues to amaze us all. Our most capped Test cricketer ever. Congrats @Jimmy9 👏 pic.twitter.com/E8cN5MUwDW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 10, 2021

Lancashire congratulated their record-breaking bowler.

The ICC were also on the ball.

David Warner was a happy man.

Football

Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Rio Ferdinand were among those standing up to online hate.

We're standing up to all forms of online hate. Share this to show you stand with us. #HopeUnited pic.twitter.com/P7Cn8i3rlj — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 10, 2021

We’re ending online hate. Share this and join the battle. #HopeUnited pic.twitter.com/CqwQHYuSdE — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 10, 2021

Jadon Sancho with the skills.

Anything Jeff Bezos can do…

Jude Bellingham scored in the @ChampionsLeague Quarter Final at age 17 https://t.co/Or2mgJKtiS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 10, 2021

Celtic’s new managerial appointment was celebrated Down Under.

Harry Maguire was pleased to be back.

Felt good to be back out there with the lads 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dsUiSR6Dea — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 10, 2021

Karim Benzema put the recovery work in.

Italy are ready for the Euros.

A famous New York landmark celebrated Bayern Munich.

Golden book ✅✅✅ We’re glowing red & white tonight, honoring the @FCBayernEN’s historic season & their third entry into the Golden Book of the City of Munich! #FCBayern #MiaSanMeister #MiaSanMia #to9gether #ESBright pic.twitter.com/YoAkJ9qVXq — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 9, 2021

Happy birthday Carlo Ancelotti.

🔝 Very few have managed to have a career as a top player and a top coach. Carlos Ancelotti is part of an elite bracket ☑️ 🎁 Happy birthday to one of the coolest men in football, @MrAncelotti 😎@acmilan | @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/BLWw1Fxynb — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 10, 2021

Formula One

McLaren remembered Lewis Hamilton’s first race victory.

#OnThisDay in 2007 at the Canadian GP, @LewisHamilton won his first race in @F1. 🏆🇨🇦 How did you react when he crossed the line? pic.twitter.com/2FGh8IO0g0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 10, 2021

Tennis

Rafael Nadal loves Roland Garros.

Athletics

Morgan Lake’s Olympic preparation continued.

Boxing

Tyson Fury is ready.

And channelling his inner Bruce Lee.

Anthony Joshua was making promises.

Make good all the promises I give 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Dt4zVLCQQw — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) June 10, 2021

Tony Bellew kept on pushing.