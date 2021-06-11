Kevin Nisbet wants Scotland to make a big impact in the Euros like Wales

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet believes they can follow in the footsteps of Wales and make their mark on the big stage.

The Scots end their 23-year absence from major tournament action on Monday when they take on Czech Republic at Hampden in their opening Euro 2020 encounter.

Wales returned from a longer hiatus to reach the European Championship semi-finals five years ago and Nisbet agreed that Scotland could “definitely” take inspiration from such an example.

Kevin Nisbet is keen to replicate his Hibernian form with Scotland (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“Anything can happen in the Euros,” the 24-year-old added. “Greece won it one year as well and nobody expected them to win it.

“First and foremost for us it’s just to get out the group and then we will regroup and take it from there.

“All concentration is on the Czech game. It’s a massive game for us and, if we can get a result there, it stands us in good stead for the rest of the group games.

“You want to get off to a good start in any match and in any tournament you play in so it’ll be full focus on the Czech game and how we’re going to try to beat them.”