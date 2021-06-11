David Turnbull looking forward to ‘fresh start’ under new boss Ange Postecoglou

David Turnbull is looking forward to wiping the slate clean as Celtic begin penning a new chapter under Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops playmaker is currently on Scotland duty at Euro 2020 but he is already eyeing up his return to Parkhead and the chance to see what new boss Postecoglou has in store.

Turnbull was one of the few rays of light amid a miserable campaign for the fallen champions last term, with his impressive displays earning the 21-year-old recruit from Motherwell the SPFA Young Player of the Year award.

Few of his team-mates made much of an impression, however, with the Celtic support left furious as their dreams of a 10th successive title were shattered as their feeble side limped home 25 points behind Steven Gerrard’s unbeaten Rangers.

But the arrival at last of a permanent replacement for Neil Lennon now offers hope of a fresh start – and Turnbull is optimistic about what lies ahead.

Speaking to the official Celtic website, he said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s obviously a lift for everyone involved in the club, getting a new manager in, and it’s a fresh start for everybody.

“Last season went well for me and it’s just important to keep that going.

“It’s been great to get the call-up to the Scotland squad and going to the Euros and I’m fully focused on that at the moment, but once we’re all back with Celtic, we’ll be looking forward to working with the new manager and preparing for the season ahead.

“No matter the circumstances, once you’ve had a break you’re always looking forward to coming back in to work as hard as you can to impress.

“We’ll have a new manager so we’re all looking forward to meeting him and working with him.”