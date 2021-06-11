Players and pundits prepare for start of Euro 2020 – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 11.

Football

After a 12-month delay, Euro 2020 finally arrived.

A belated happy Euro 2020 day. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 11, 2021

Just arriving at the BBC HQ! Italy vs Turkey coming up… #EURO2020 IS FINALLY HERE https://t.co/ByESr0X2cG pic.twitter.com/MQUi1dfjXU — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 11, 2021

The players are ready.

The politicians were getting involved.

Daniel Sturridge made sure Owen Coyle got his praise.

Did an interview recently when I was asked who my fave managers were. How could I forget my dad from another lifetime Owen Coyle 🤦🏾‍♂️What a man and what a manager. Absolutely loved my time with him at Bolton,he was everything I needed In a coach and more. Love to him and his family — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 11, 2021

Two Chelsea players were celebrating their birthdays.

Thank you for all the birthday messages! 💙 pic.twitter.com/rlkeZm9Zu4 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 11, 2021

England turned the clock back.

Jim White is hanging up his yellow tie after 23 years with Sky Sports.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was preparing for a contest of a different kind.

The greatest sporting occasion this summer is happening at Wentworth this morning. Me v @piersmorgan! ⛳️ Time to shut him up! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 11, 2021

And KP took victory.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua took a trip down memory lane

Decade apart. Still big Femi. pic.twitter.com/gzK5D438rY — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) June 11, 2021

Formula One

With a free weekend, Red Bull enjoyed some time in Prague.

Location, location 😍🎬 pic.twitter.com/CbxAba5Bi4 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) June 11, 2021

Sir Jackie Stewart celebrated his 82nd birthday.