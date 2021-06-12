Evra on the bagpipes and Westwood gets married – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Honours

Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Kevin Sinfield were on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

My family and I feel greatly humbled to be recognised by my award of an MBE, more so given the reason for it. There are many privileges that come from playing professional football, but having a platform to promote a charitable cause such as Players Together and… pic.twitter.com/po2mWuQxSQ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 11, 2021

…rather than the reason for it. The other Premier League captains were the catalyst and the rest of the players, including my own teammates at Liverpool, were a driving force behind the scenes. — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 11, 2021

Therefore I dedicate this to all the nurses, doctors, carers, porters, admin workers, cleaners, security personnel and every single individual who devotes their career and their lives to making the NHS the part of British life we are rightly most proud of as a nation. #ImHonoured — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 11, 2021

If you want to see change, let it start with you #ImHonoured pic.twitter.com/O1pWGcEcuI — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) June 11, 2021

Thanks @surreycricket ❤️❤️❤️ Walked through your doors 27 years ago and haven’t left! A big part of my journey thanks for all the support over the years and hope to keep repaying your investment 🙏🏾 https://t.co/tfqxQmMUGw — Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent MBE (@ejrainfordbrent) June 11, 2021

Congratulations to Kevin Sinfield on his award of an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, thoroughly deserved for his outstanding fundraising work for the MND community➡ Watch in full https://t.co/Xxh6xf1Ti4 pic.twitter.com/VTsgrrK5VD — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 12, 2021

Football

Patrice Evra got behind Scotland.

England were ready.

We know the last 18 months has been a difficult period for everyone so we hope to put smiles back on faces this summer. We know what it means to represent @England at the Euros. We will give it everything. 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/m3ZYRj6XAz — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 12, 2021

We are ready 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Bez2pgHYPk — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 12, 2021

Almost time… we’ll give our all to make you proud! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/zRODJqZaJH — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) June 12, 2021

As were other nations.

Kalvin Phillips felt the love.

Ian Rush brushed up on his Welsh footballing terms for Wales’ Euros campaign.

Notts County were enjoying the atmosphere in Devon ahead of their National League play-off semi-final.

Good morning from Devon… 😏 pic.twitter.com/mOrUgLWano — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) June 12, 2021

A day out for Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

You know the answer mate https://t.co/hYIt98LPZ7 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 12, 2021

Alisson Becker was busy keeping.

Cricket

Sam Curran loved his Surrey outing.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was buzzing after Friday night’s French Open semi-final win over Rafael Nadal.

Another battle to remember ! Until tomorrow 💪🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/xtJKUR0G8y — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 12, 2021

Johanna Konta got the job done.

Golf

Lee Westwood got married.

Not just here for the hockey! We said I do! #VivaLasVegas pic.twitter.com/Ys0PRjHLJG — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) June 12, 2021

Formula One

F1 turned the clock back.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a weekend away from the track.

Red Bull spent more time in the Czech Republic.

Making some Czech mates ♟🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/Vhphvgt3SU — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) June 12, 2021

Rugby League

Hull KR were enjoying Korbin Sims celebrating a thumping win over Salford Red Devils.

😍 Has anyone else woke up @korbinsims this morning? pic.twitter.com/Ugp5cTwDwH — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) June 12, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was in Cali.