Christian Eriksen stable in hospital as he continues recovery

Christian Eriksen is “stable” and set to remain in hospital, the Danish football federation has said.

The former Tottenham playmaker collapsed on Saturday during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match with Finland before being treated on the pitch and taken to hospital.

After it was later confirmed the Inter Milan player was stable, his team-mates agreed to resume the fixture in Copenhagen, with Finland claiming a 1-0 win thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo’s 59th-minute goal.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU – En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

In a statement on Twitter, the Danish FA said: “Latest news: This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.

“The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.

“We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family.”

After Eriksen collapsed, his team-mates formed a shield around the 29-year-old while he received treatment and fans from both sets of countries chanted the name of the midfielder.

Fabrice Muamba, who came close to death nine years ago when his heart stopped for 78 minutes during a match for Bolton against Tottenham, said he was relieved to hear Eriksen was stable.

“The incident yesterday makes you realise how fragile life is and how quickly you can lose a loved one,” Muamba said on Twitter.

“Like everyone, I am relieved to hear Christian is in a stable condition and that he is doing OK. Credit of course must go to the brilliant medical staff who got to him so quickly and did an amazing job to make sure he was OK.

“They deserve a lot of credit for how they handled the situation and enabled Christian to be in a position where he’s recovering in hospital as it could have so easily gone the other way.

“His team-mates who rallied around him also did a great job and should be really proud. Now the most important thing, and the number one priority for us all, is to give Christian and his family space and time to heal and recover.

“On a personal note I am just happy he has been able to speak to people, as long as he is OK that’s the most important thing. We also need to make sure his wife and children have the support they need because mentality it can be really traumatic for them as well. Sending you all my love, Christian. Fabrice.”