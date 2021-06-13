England humbled by New Zealand at Edgbaston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England slumped to their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2014 as they surrendered to New Zealand in meek fashion at Edgbaston.

The result was already a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground for day four, with Saturday’s batting collapse settling matters in the tourists’ favour, but hopes of even the most cosmetic resistance disappeared inside just a few seconds.

Resuming on 122 for nine they lost their final wicket to the very first ball of the morning, Olly Stone poking Trent Boult timidly to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

That left a paltry target of 38 to take the two-match series 1-0 and the Black Caps became the first away side since Sri Lanka seven years ago to win on these shores with an eight-wicket win.

New Zealand win by 8 wickets to seal the series. Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/78CRZ3kHge#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/iJ5wN4KJMA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2021

Stuart Broad and Stone took a wicket apiece, Devon Conway nicking behind and Will Young dragging down his own stumps respectively, but there was little more than ironic cheering from the stands.

Tom Latham, captaining what was a weakened side in the absence of world number one batsman Kane Williamson, levelled the scores by nudging Mark Wood for four off hips and won it with a steer to the third man boundary. He finished 23 not out, with Ross Taylor not facing a ball at the non-striker’s end.

In total there had been just under an hour of play, with a total of 11 overs meaning full refunds for those in attendance and a blow to the Warwickshire coffers.