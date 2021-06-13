How the England players rated in their home Test series defeat by New Zealand

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

England have lost a home Test series for the first time since 2014 following their 1-0 defeat by New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency assesses how their 12 players fared.

Rory Burns: England’s top-scorer by a distance with a Lord’s century and an 81 on day one at Edgbaston. Signed off with a duck but the left-hander is one top-order batsman whose place is not in doubt. 7/10

Dom Sibley: Banked an unbeaten 60 as the first Test petered out to a draw but his technique was exposed elsewhere by the quality of Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry’s seamers. 4

Zak Crawley: Just 21 runs at an average of 5.25 paints a grim but fair picture of the number three. His form and self-belief appear to have vanished since he made a stunning 267 against Pakistan last summer. 2

Joe Root: Will be smarting after losing his first home series as captain, but he was far from blameless. He was part of the decision to go in without a specialist spinner and managed a top score of 42 in four knocks. 4

Ollie Pope: Dismissed three times between 19 and 23, the Surrey batsman’s reputation for getting a start and getting out is only getting more pronounced. 4

Dan Lawrence: A curious time for the idiosyncratic Essex batsman, who made a bullish 81 not out sandwiched by two ducks. Added a first Test wicket when he surprised Will Young with a nice off-break. 4

James Bracey: Got his chance thanks to Ben Foakes’ injury but endured a desperately difficult start to his career. Managed only eight runs in three innings and dropped a catch to cap some untidy glovework. 2

Mark Wood: Kept charging in for his captain and providing the high pace option the team need. Managed six wickets as well as a few bruises and top-scored with 29 during the dismal collapse at Edgbaston. 6

Ollie Robinson: Where to start with this one? In purely cricketing terms, the Sussex seamer was outstanding, taking seven wickets at 14.42 on debut and chipping in with the bat. But his first cap will always be remembered for revelations of racist, sexist Twitter posts that have embarrassed the game. 7

Stuart Broad: A touch short of inspiration in the series opener but was excellent in a losing cause in the follow-up and was well worth his five wickets. 6

James Anderson: Became the country’s record cap holder when he lined up for the 162nd time in Birmingham, but things never quite clicked for the 38-year-old this time around. His three wickets came at a price of 68.66 and he will be eager to make a bigger impact against India. 5

Olly Stone: Recalled for a first appearance at his home ground of Edgbaston and gave a good account of himself. His lively spell on the third day raised English spirits before the batting spoiled things again. 6