Sporting director Luke Dowling leaves West Brom by mutual consent

West Brom sporting director Luke Dowling has left the club to continue the uncertainty at The Hawthorns.

Managerless Albion have parted company with Dowling amid a chaotic search for a new boss.

Owner Guochuan Lai vetoed a move for Chris Wilder, a favourite of the board, then David Wagner ruled himself despite holding extensive talks ahead of an expected move to Swiss side Young Boys.

Former Albion player and coach Michael Appleton has also reportedly withdrawn from the race to focus on his project as Lincoln manager.

“West Bromwich Albion Football Club and Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling have today parted company by mutual consent,” read a club statement.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Luke for his efforts during his three years at The Hawthorns.

“Chief Executive Xu Ke will later today release a statement regarding the ongoing search for a new head coach.”

Albion have been looking for a new manager since Sam Allardyce left at the end of the season following relegation from the Premier League.