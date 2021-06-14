Missy Bo Kearns: Extending Liverpool contract is dream come true

Liverpool Women player of the year Missy Bo Kearns insists it is a “dream come true” to extend her stay at the club after signing a new contract.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has progressed through the youth system after joining Liverpool’s centre of excellence aged 11, only signed her first professional deal in January after breaking into the first team.

“It’s a dream come true to continue staying at the club, it’s a big honour for me. I just want to play for Liverpool and I’m over the moon,” said Kearns, who is targeting promotion back to the FA Women’s Super League.

“Individually last year was my breakthrough season. I got the opportunity just after Christmas to showcase what I can do and I feel I took that chance.

“Personally I want to keep performing, I want to kick on and be even better. For the team it’s a big season, we need to get back into the top league.”